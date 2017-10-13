Play

Packers' Morgan Burnett: Will not play Week 6

Burnett (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Burnett did not practice this week after sustaining the hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over the Cowboys. Kentrell Brice and rookie Josh Jones should see an increased workload in the absence of the veteran safety.

