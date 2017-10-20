Packers' Morgan Burnett: Will sit Sunday
Burnett (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Burnett did not practice for the second consecutive week after sustaining the injury Week 5. Cornerbacks Davon House (quadriceps) and Damarious Randall (hamstring) are listed as questionable, so reserve safeties Kentrall Brice, Josh Jones, and Marwin Evans could all see significant snaps in Packers' secondary Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Will not play Week 6•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Makes season-best nine stops•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Tallies five tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Tallies five tackles in losing effort•
-
Packers' Morgan Burnett: Four tackles in Week 1•
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...