Packers' Morgan Burnett: Will sit Sunday

Burnett (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Burnett did not practice for the second consecutive week after sustaining the injury Week 5. Cornerbacks Davon House (quadriceps) and Damarious Randall (hamstring) are listed as questionable, so reserve safeties Kentrall Brice, Josh Jones, and Marwin Evans could all see significant snaps in Packers' secondary Sunday.