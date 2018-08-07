Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Battling groin injury
Wilkerson did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to groin soreness, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Fortunately for the Packers, Wilkerson's injury isn't being viewed as a serious one, and the veteran defensive end is likely just getting the day off as a precautionary measure. Despite coming off back-to-back down seasons following an All-Pro 2015 campaign, Wilkerson is expected to start on the defensive line in Green Bay alongside Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark.
More News
-
Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Officially signs with Packers•
-
Muhammad Wilkerson: Signing with Packers•
-
Muhammad Wilkerson: Continues search for employment•
-
Muhammad Wilkerson: Will visit Green Bay on Wednesday•
-
Muhammad Wilkerson: Cut loose by Jets•
-
Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson: May have played last game for Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...