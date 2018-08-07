Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Battling groin injury

Wilkerson did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to groin soreness, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Fortunately for the Packers, Wilkerson's injury isn't being viewed as a serious one, and the veteran defensive end is likely just getting the day off as a precautionary measure. Despite coming off back-to-back down seasons following an All-Pro 2015 campaign, Wilkerson is expected to start on the defensive line in Green Bay alongside Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark.

More News
Our Latest Stories