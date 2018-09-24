Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Has procedure on ankle
Wilkerson (ankle) had a surgical procedure in the Washington, D.C. area after suffering a significant injury during Sunday's loss to the Redskins, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It isn't a good sign that Wilkerson stayed behind in Washington rather than traveling back to Green Bay with his teammates. The Packers haven't provided any kind of timeline, but this sounds like something that will probably lead to a multi-week absence even if it isn't a season-ender. Wilkerson has just five tackles and no sacks in three games with the Packers, after signing a one-year, $5 million contract during the offseason. His probable absence should free up more snaps for Montravius Adams and Dean Lowry.
