Wilkerson (ankle) intends to re-sign with Green Bay ahead of the 2019 season, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports. "I like it here a lot," Wilkerson said. "I came here to prove that I can play at a high level and that was cut short. But that's how the game goes sometimes. I definitely want to get another shot to show what I can do."

Wilkerson, who signed with the Packers this past offseason, only lasted three games before fracturing and tearing "most if not all... of [the] ligaments" in his left ankle. There remains no timetable for his return to the field. It's possible Green Bay could get him at a discounted price tag this time around, making his re-signing a low-risk, high-reward proposition given Wilkerson's past production as a pass rusher.