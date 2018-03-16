Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Officially signs with Packers

Wilkerson signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Packers on Thursday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilkerson's deal with Green Bay was announced on Tuesday but wasn't made official until Thursday. He'll join Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark as the Packers' starting defensive linemen.

