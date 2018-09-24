Wilkerson (ankle) will miss the rest of the season, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, Wilkerson managed just five tackles and no sacks in three games with the Packers. He reportedly suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's loss to Washington, with the possibility of additional damage around his foot/leg. Montravius Adams and Dean Lowry will take on larger roles along the defensive line for Green Bay.