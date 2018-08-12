Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Practicing Sunday

Wilkerson (groin) participated in practice Sunday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Held out of practice and Thursday's preseason game against the Titans due to a sore groin, Wilkerson joined fellow defensive lineman Mike Daniels in drills Sunday. The duo, along with Kenny Clark, will compose a lethal front line once the regular season kicks off in September.

