Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Suffers ankle injury
Wilkerson will not return to Sunday's game against the Redskins due to an ankle injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wilkerson was taken to the hospital after suffering the injury, Rapoport also reported. The 2015 All-Pro seems to have suffered a significant injury, though details remain undisclosed. Expect an update on Wilkerson's health shortly following Sunday's game.
