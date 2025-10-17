Hobbs (knee) was added to the injury report Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Hobbs wasn't on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but he apparently tweaked his knee at some point during the week. It's positive that he was still able to practice in some capacity, but his status isn't likely to be clear until 90 minutes before kickoff at 4:25 pm ET.