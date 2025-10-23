Hobbs (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Hobbs was a late addition to Green Bay's injury report due to a knee injury last Friday but was able to suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday. He ended up playing all of the Packers' defensive snaps in that game, finishing with six tackles. With that in mind, Hobbs' limited participation Wednesday may have been for maintenance reasons, though his status the remainder of the week should shed some light on whether he's at any risk of missing Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh.