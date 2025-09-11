Hobbs (knee) is active for Thursday's game against Washington, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Hobbs has fully recovered from a knee procedure from early August, which prevented him from playing against the Lions in Week 1. The 2021 fifth-rounder signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers in March and is expected to serve in a prominent role in the secondary alongside Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney. Hobbs appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Raiders in 2024 and finished with 49 tackles (33 solo) and five pass defenses (one interception).