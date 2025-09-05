Hobbs (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Hobbs upgraded from a DNP at Wednesday's practice to limited sessions Thursday and Friday, so it appears he's trending in the right direction ahead of Green Bay's regular-season opener. The first-year Packer appeared in 11 games for the Raiders in 2024, recording 49 total tackles and five passes defended, including one interception. If Hobbs can suit up Sunday, he's expected to start opposite Keisean Nixon, serving as part of the Packers' top outside cornerback duo.