Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Hobbs is expected to miss at least two games due to a Grade 1 MCL sprain, Ryan Woods of PackersNews.com reports.

The injury is not to the same knee that was surgically repaired during training camp, but Woods relays that Hobbs started to feel knee pain during the Packers' Week 4 tie against the Cowboys. He played just 21 snaps (19 on defense, two on special teams) during the Packers' 16-13 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, and further tests on the knee revealed a Grade 1 sprain that will keep the fifth-year corner out for at least two games, though the injury isn't severe enough to require surgery. With Hobbs sidelined for Weeks 10 and 11, his next opportunity to play will be Week 12 against the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 23.