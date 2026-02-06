default-cbs-image
Hobbs ended the 2025 season with 27 tackles (14 solo) and two passes defensed over 11 games.

The starting cornerback's season ended early due to a torn MCL he suffered in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Ravens. Hobbes started the season late due to a knee injury and also missed four games in the middle of the 2025 campaign due to the same lingering knee issue. This was the first season of the cornerback's four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers. The biggest question about Hobbes heading into the 2026 season will be whether or not knee issues will continue to affect his week-to-week availability.

