Hobbs (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Hobbs was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to a knee injury. He was listed as questionable heading into Week 7 but has been cleared to suit up after going through pregame warmups. With Keisean Nixon (illness) also active, Hobbs will likely serve in a rotational role in the secondary while contributing on special teams.