Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that Hobbs (knee) is likely out for the rest of the season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old corner sustained a knee injury in the Week 17 loss to the Ravens, and it now appears serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the season. Hobbs struggled to stay healthy in his first year as a Packer, recording 31 total tackles and two passes defensed across 11 games. While he's likely out for the rest of Green Bay's 2025 campaign, expect Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine to operate as the team's top boundary cornerback duo.