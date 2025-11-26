Hobbs (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Hobbs has missed the Packers' last two games due to a sprained MCL. He has been listed as a limited practice participant in the first two days of Week 13 prep, and Wednesday's report will provide clarity on his chances of returning for Thursday's game against the Lions. Hobbs' return could impact the amount of defensive snaps available in the secondary for Carrington Valentine and Javon Bullard (ankle).