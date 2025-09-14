Hobbs tallied one solo tackle during the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday.

Hobbs was cleared to play Thursday after being sidelined since early August due to a knee procedure. The 2021 fifth-rounder saw the field for 36 snaps (32 snaps on defense, four on special teams), 27 of which were at outside corner. He's slated to work in a rotational role behind Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon and Javon Bullard, though Hobbs could see the field more in defensive packages where the Packers deploy an additional defensive back.