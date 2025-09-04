Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Hobbs (knee) is practicing in a limited capacity, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Hobbs is practicing for the first time since July 31, as Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports, and per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com LaFleur said he'll "absolutely" give the starting cornerback a chance to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener at home against the Lions. Green Bay has taken a cautious approach to Hobbs' recovery from knee surgery to address a partially torn meniscus. Friday's official practice report will reveal Hobbs' injury designation, or lack thereof, for Week 1.