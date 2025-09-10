Packers' Nate Hobbs: Questionable for Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
Hobbs (knee) is considered questionable to play in Thursday's contest against Washington, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.
Hobbs was estimated as a limited participant at practice Monday and Tuesday before officially logging a limited session Wednesday. The cornerback returned to practice last Thursday after missing a month of action following a procedure on his knee, and he could make his debut with Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.