Hobbs (knee) is considered questionable to play in Thursday's contest against Washington, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.

Hobbs was estimated as a limited participant at practice Monday and Tuesday before officially logging a limited session Wednesday. The cornerback returned to practice last Thursday after missing a month of action following a procedure on his knee, and he could make his debut with Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.

