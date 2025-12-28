Hobbs (knee) is questionable to return to Saturday night's game against the Ravens, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Hobbs exited the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. The issue could potentially be a re-aggravation of a prior issue the cornerback suffered in Week 4 against the Cowboys. If Hobbs is unable to return Bo Melton will likely see an increased role in the Packers' secondary for the remainder of Saturday night's contest.