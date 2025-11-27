Hobbs (knee) is inactive for Thursday's matchup with the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The cornerback was listed as limited for Green Bay's walkthrough Tuesday and entered Thursday with a questionable tag, but the turnaround was likely too fast for him to return to game action after missing the past three games. Hobbs has served in a rotational role for the Packers at corner this year, recording 19 tackles (10 solo) and a pass breakup. Bo Melton or Kamal Hadden could see more snaps in his absence.