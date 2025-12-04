Hobbs (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Hobbs opened last week's short practice week as a limited participant but was unable to play in last Thursday's win over the Lions. The fifth-year cornerback will look to progress further and make his first appearance since Week 9 in this Sunday's matchup versus the Bears. It's unclear what kind of role Hobbs will have upon his return to the lineup, but he should settle in with at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps once he's fully healthy.