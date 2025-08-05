Hobbs underwent surgery on his knee Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Hobbs' surgery will help repair a partially torn meniscus that was suffered in practice last week. He is expected to miss the remainder of the offseason with hopes of returning for the Packers' season opener Sept. 7. The 26-year-old has missed a total of 16 games in four years with Las Vegas. The fifth-year corner signed with Green Bay this offseason to start at cornerback alongside Keisean Nixon, should Hobbs stay healthy.