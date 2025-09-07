Hobbs (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against Detroit, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Hobbs ended the week with back-to-back limited practices after being a DNP on Wednesday, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to play Sunday. In his absence, Kamal Hadden and Bo Melton are the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Keisean Nixon. Hobbs' next chance to see the field is Thursday against the Commanders.