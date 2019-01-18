Packers' Natrell Jamerson: Depth option in 2018
Jamerson made three tackles across two games with the Packers in 2018. He also notched seven tackles in 10 games with the Texans.
Jamerson was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and then waived, and played 10 games with the Texans before being cut and landing in Green Bay. With the Packers, Jamerson suited up for the final two games of the regular season and took all his snaps on special teams. The 23-year-old is signed with the Packers through 2021, and will attempt to carve out a role on special teams this offseason.
