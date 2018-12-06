Packers' Natrell Jamerson: Signs with Packers
Jamerson signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jamerson was waived by the Texans on Tuesday to make room for D'Onta Foreman on their active roster, and wasted no time finding a new home in Green Bay. The rookie fifth-round pick will work to earn a stable depth role in the Packers' secondary.
