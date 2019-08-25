Packers' Nicholas Grigsby: Claimed off waivers
The Packers claimed Grigsby off waivers Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Grigsby was let go by the Ravens on Saturday, and appeared in 12 games over the 2018 as a member of the Lions and Patriots. The veteran will hope to latch on as a special team contributor in order to make the 53-man roster.
