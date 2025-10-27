Head coach Matt LaFleur relayed Monday that the Packers are "concerned" about the pectoral injury Niemann sustained during the Packers' 35-25 win over the Steelers on Sunday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Niemann sustained the injury during the second half of Sunday's game and finished with three tackles (two solo) while playing 17 snaps on special teams. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of his pectoral injury, bu the 2021 sixth-rounder could be facing a stint on injured reserve. Niemann has worked exclusively on special teams this season, though his absence would deplete the Packers' depth at linebacker.