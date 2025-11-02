Niemann (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Niemann has been an exclusively special-teams contributor this season, logging 115 snaps for the Packers unit before suffering a pectoral injury in last Sunday's win over the Steelers. Niemann's move to the injured reserve makes room for linebacker Kristian Welch to be signed to the active roster. Welch will likely take over Niemann's special teams snaps for the foreseeable future.