Niemann (pectoral) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against Chicago, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Niemann has been listed as limited in practice all week, in advance of Saturday's road playoff opener, though Green Bay officially activated him from IR on Wednesday. If cleared to face the Bears, Niemann will stand to handle a significant role on special teams while also operating as a reserve option at linebacker.