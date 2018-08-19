Perry (ankle) was activated off the PUP list Sunday and will be eligible to practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Perry, who landed on the PUP list following offseason ankle surgery, had been ramping up his activity off to the side during practice the past couple weeks. The starting outside linebacker's status for Friday's preseason game against the Raiders is unclear at this point, but he'll have three weeks to get back in the swing of things before the Packers host Chicago in Week 1 of the regular season on Sep. 9.