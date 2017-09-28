Packers' Nick Perry: Active Thursday
Perry (hand) is listed as active Thursday against the Bears.
Perry was one of two defensive players -- also, Mike Daniels (hip) -- to be listed as questionable for Week 4, but full practices Tuesday and Wednesday likely placed him more in the now-nonexistent "probable" category. With the Packers' pass rush close to full capacity, Perry will now take aim at Chicago quarterback Mike Glennon, who has been sacked seven times in three games this season.
