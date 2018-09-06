Packers' Nick Perry: Avoids injury report
Perry (ankle) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Perry had been nursing the ankle injury for most of the summer and even started training camp on the PUP list. With an abundance of time missed, it wouldn't be surprising if the Packers opted to hold off on Perry's return to game action until Week 2. There's a chance he'll play in Week 1 action, but it seems like a murky situation at the moment.
