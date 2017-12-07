Packers' Nick Perry: Battling multiple ailments
Perry (foot/shoulder/illness) did not participate at the Packers' practice Wednesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Perry has dealt with the foot injury for a few weeks but never missed any games, and the severity of the shoulder issue and illness remain unclear. Thursday and Friday's practice reps should provide more clarity on the 27-year-old availability for Sunday's game against the Browns.
