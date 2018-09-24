Perry (concussion) is in the league's concussion protocol, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreports.

Perry left Sunday's contest versus the Redskins with a head injury and was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion. The 28-year-old linebacker will have to clear concussion protocol in order to play Sunday against the Bills. Kyler Fackrell -- who replaced Perry on Sunday -- would be in line for an increased workload if Perry is inactive.

More News
Our Latest Stories