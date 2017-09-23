Play

Perry (hand) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The doubtful tag is a bit surprising with Perry undergoing surgery on his hand this week. The former first-round pick isn't expected to face an extended absence, but his status with a Thursday game next week isn't exactly optimistic.

