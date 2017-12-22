Perry (ankle, shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Perry missed the entire week of practice as he continues to nurse ankle and shoulder injuries. The banged-up linebacker played 27 defensive snaps last Sunday against the Panthers, but he ultimately left the contest after tweaking his ankle. Kyler Fackrell will be the next man up if Perry is indeed ruled out.

