Perry, who will undergo surgery on his hand later this week, is expected to be sidelined for two games, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced earlier Thursday that Perry would require surgery, but declined to provide a timetable for the linebacker's return. However, all indications are that the nature of Perry's procedure will be similar to the one he needed last December, when he missed two games after having multiple screws placed in several broken fingers on his left hand. It's unknown if it's Perry's left hand that's bothering him again, but Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com relays that Perry's setback isn't believed to be as significant in scope, as only one of his fingers is reportedly broken this time around. Nonetheless, since surgery will be necessary, Perry will almost certainly miss time and will likely have to wear a club to protect his hand once he's cleared to play. McCarthy indicated that Ahmad Brooks, who recently cleared the concussion protocol, will serve as the primary replacement for Perry in the Packers' Week 3 tilt with the Bengals.