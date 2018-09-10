Perry totaled five tackles, including one sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Perry was quite for much of Sunday's game but his strip sack of Mitchell Trubisky iced the Packers' comeback late in the fourth quarter. Perry has been a quality pass rusher when healthy but has dealt with a myriad of injuries over the course of his first-six seasons. His health is important for Green Bay, who's short on depth at the outside linebacker position. Perry will look to disrupt the Kirk Cousins led Vikings offense in Week 2.

