Play

Perry logged three tackles (one solo) to go along with one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Perry sacked Dak Prescott to close out the first half, which resulted in a fumble that was recovered by the Cowboys. The 27-year-old saw 48 snaps (65.0 percent), which was a slight increase from the previous week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories