Packers' Nick Perry: Half sack in win
Perry recorded two tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks across 33 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bills.
Perry was dealing with a concussion all of last week but was cleared on Saturday. Still, Perry recorded his lowest snap count of the season, playing in 57 percent of defensive plays. If he remains healthy this week, he could see a slight uptick in action Sunday in Detroit.
