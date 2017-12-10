Perry (foot/shoulder) is inactive Sunday against the Browns.

Perry didn't take the practice field all week, so it's not too surprising to see him appear on the inactive list. His loss will diminish the Green Bay pass rush a bit, while creating extra snaps for the likes of Ahmad Brooks, Vince Biegel and Kyler Fackrell.

