Packers' Nick Perry: Lands on injured reserve
Perry (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Perry missed his first game of the season at Seattle last week and was already ruled out for Sunday's game at Minnesota. The 28-year-old dealt with a concussion in addition to ankle and knee issues as he will finish the season on IR for the third time in his career. Perry had only 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games, posting the worst numbers since his rookie season in 2012 when he played only six games. Kyler Fackrell will step into a starting role at outside linebacker -- he already leads the team with eight sacks -- while Reggie Gilbert serves as the primary backup.
