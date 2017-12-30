Packers' Nick Perry: Lands on injured reserve
Perry (ankle/shoulder) was placed on injured reserve by the Packers on Saturday.
Perry had already been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Lions, but the move opens up a roster spot for the Packers. The 27-year-old was bothered by injuries throughout the season and will end the year not playing in the final two games of 2017.
More News
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Will not play in Week 17•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Will watch from sidelines Saturday•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Doubtful Saturday vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Listed as non-participant at practice•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: To make Week 15 return•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...