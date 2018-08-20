Perry (ankle) will practice in a limited fashion Monday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Perry became eligible to re-join practice after being lifted from the PUP list Sunday. The Packers aren't going to rush his recovery, however, as Perry's supreme pass-rushing abilities -- he's averaged 0.69 sacks per game over the last two seasons -- will aid a young, new-look secondary in 2018. He may play in Friday's preseason game against the Raiders, but if he can't go, his first snaps will likely be Week 1 against the Bears.

