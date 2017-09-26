Packers' Nick Perry: Listed as full practice participant
Perry (hand) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Perry was limited in Monday's session, so his upgraded status for Tuesday's practice suggests he's on track to return to the field Thursday against the Bears following a one-week absence. Since the linebacker required surgery to address a broken right hand, he'll have to play with a club on his hand the next several weeks, but it's not expected to dramatically impact his productivity as a pass rusher.
More News
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...