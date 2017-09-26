Perry (hand) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perry was limited in Monday's session, so his upgraded status for Tuesday's practice suggests he's on track to return to the field Thursday against the Bears following a one-week absence. Since the linebacker required surgery to address a broken right hand, he'll have to play with a club on his hand the next several weeks, but it's not expected to dramatically impact his productivity as a pass rusher.