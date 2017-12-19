Packers' Nick Perry: Listed as non-participant at practice
The Packers listed Perry (ankle/shoulder) as a non-participant for Tuesday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Perry has been banged up throughout the season and tweaked his ankle in the Week 15 loss to the Panthers, so it's not a surprise that he's included on the injury report. The Packers will see if Perry is able to practice in any capacity Wednesday or Thursday before deciding his fate for Saturday's game against the Vikings, but with the team eliminated from playoff contention, it's possible the veteran's snaps could be more limited than usual even if he suits up for the divisional matchup.
