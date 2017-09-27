Packers' Nick Perry: Listed as questionable
Perry (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
If he takes the field in Week 4, Perry will be donning a club for the second time in as many seasons, only this time on his right hand. In five games following his return in 2016, including playoffs, Perry racked up 11 tackles, among them four sacks.
